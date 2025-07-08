OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.12.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.