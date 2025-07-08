OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,097,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8%

F stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

