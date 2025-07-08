OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $995,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

