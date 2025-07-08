OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 386,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

