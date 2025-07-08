OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,592 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Roblox by 1,483.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,891.21. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $6,856,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,555,458.32. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,639,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,114,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

