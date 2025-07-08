OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $302.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

