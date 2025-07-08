OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Relx by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

