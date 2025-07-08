OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

