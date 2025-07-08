OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Rollins by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $464,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ROL stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $58.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

