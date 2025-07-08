OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,077.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,882.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,938.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.67.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

