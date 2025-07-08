OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233,694 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3%

Cummins stock opened at $327.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

