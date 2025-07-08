OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after buying an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 186,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

IYE stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

