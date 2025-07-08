OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,991,000 after buying an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,003,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 223,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,033,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,193,000 after buying an additional 49,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $239.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.51. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $210.51 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.