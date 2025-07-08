OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,481 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.