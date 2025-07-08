OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,386 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in IQVIA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,091,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.