Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,600 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amentum were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amentum by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Amentum by 31,328.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMTM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

