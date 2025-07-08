Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vericel were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vericel Trading Down 5.6%

VCEL opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,314.10 and a beta of 1.32. Vericel Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

