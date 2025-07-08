Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

