Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sylvamo by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Down 2.8%

Sylvamo stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Sylvamo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

