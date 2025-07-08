Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

