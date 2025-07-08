Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WaFd were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 983.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WAFD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.