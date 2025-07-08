Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NYSE DOCN opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

