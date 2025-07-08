Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,070,000 after acquiring an additional 835,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,897,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE UE opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

