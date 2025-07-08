Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

