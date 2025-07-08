Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

