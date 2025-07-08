Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 48,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

