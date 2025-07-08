Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $473,000 Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1,949.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

