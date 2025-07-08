Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 127.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 63.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

