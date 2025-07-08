Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $492,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

