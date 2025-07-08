Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of QDEL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.