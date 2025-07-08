Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $537,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $61,732,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.1%

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

