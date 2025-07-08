Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $559,000 Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,192 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Yelp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,748 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,454.72. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,543.52. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,176 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

