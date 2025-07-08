Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $611,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

