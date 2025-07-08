Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $626,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

NYSE APAM opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

