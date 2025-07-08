Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $627,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EchoStar by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 39.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.
EchoStar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.90. EchoStar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.
Read Our Latest Report on SATS
EchoStar Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.