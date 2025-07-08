Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $645,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

