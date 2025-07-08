Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $648,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

