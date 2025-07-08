Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GMS by 170.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GMS by 38.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

GMS Price Performance

GMS opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

