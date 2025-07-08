Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,572.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 909,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,990. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

