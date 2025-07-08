Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Further Reading

