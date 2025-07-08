Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $43,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 236,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 17,994.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 194,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,950,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. Griffon Corporation has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 114.46% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

