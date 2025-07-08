Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

