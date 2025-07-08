Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YOU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth $37,697,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth $14,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 212,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,435. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. This trade represents a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,964 shares of company stock worth $24,238,299 over the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

