Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 782,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.1%

PSMT stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $109.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $306,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,854.31. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.