Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 200 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.