Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,737,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10,820.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

