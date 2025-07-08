Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Insider Activity

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,416.50. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,387.42. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,071 shares of company stock worth $1,205,964. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

