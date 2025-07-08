Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.48%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $90,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

