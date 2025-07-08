Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 879,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,020.98. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,246 shares of company stock worth $4,061,215. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.77.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

