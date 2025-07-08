Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Graham by 333.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $913.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings Company has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,015.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

